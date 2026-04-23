Local nonprofits use $855K emergency resource grants to support the community

The Pima County Board of Supervisors is providing $855,000 in emergency grants to support housing and food assistance programs across Tucson as the city faces a food and housing crisis.

The funding will help citizens stay on their feet, with thousands of dollars going toward food, housing, utility, and medical support.

Catholic Community Services is receiving $25,000 to help stock its food pantry, which serves hundreds of families in need.

Tim Kromer, director of philanthropy at Catholic Community Services, said the money will help the pantry serve more people as SNAP benefit changes drive up demand.

"We're hearing from families that it's taking up to four months to get on SNAP benefits. So this has really created a rise in need for food in Pima County, but also a lack of funds to purchase food," Kromer said.

Kromer says that's why C.C.S's food pantry is needed now more than ever.

"So we really see this center as a place where families can go to meet emergency needs and to find ways, find pathways to independence and sustainability," Kromer said.

The funds are from the Short-Term Crisis and Emergency Resources (STCER) grants to support organizations across the county.

Notably, $610,000 is being specifically allocated to food assistance programs, which is a significant increase from the $332,000 proposed in the first round of proposals.

The Salvation Army is also receiving emergency resources, with $25,000 dedicated to housing assistance programs.

Nicole Cruz, a case manager at The Salvation Army, said the funding is a start but is not enough to fix the housing crisis.

"So $25,000 isn't stretched a whole lot, but it is important. And it's vital to be able to keep people safe and stable," Cruz said.

"Those funds will be used for mortgage assistance, move-in assistance. We're going to serve vulnerable populations, low income, low barrier, domestic violence," Cruz said.

