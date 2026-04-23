Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
KGUN 9NewsCommunity Inspired JournalismSouthside News

Actions

TPD: One dead, roadway closed after fatal crash near Alvernon and Aerospace Parkway

Tucson Police Department
Faith Abercrombie
Tucson Police Department
Posted
and last updated

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department is investigating a fatal two-vehicle collision that occurred Wednesday evening near the intersection of Alvernon Way and Aerospace Parkway, the department said.

TPD confirmed that one person has died as a result of the crash.

Authorities have closed the roadway for an extended period to allow traffic investigators to process the scene. Motorists are advised to avoid the area and seek alternative routes.

Details regarding the cause of the collision or the identities of those involved have not yet been released.

This is a developing story. Stay with KGUN 9 for updates as more information becomes available.

Report a typo

promo-2022-ROKU_480x360.jpg

Community Inspired Journalism

THE HUDDLE - KGUN 9 SPORTS SHOW

Find the stories in your neighborhood

SOUTHSIDE RESOURCES

City of Tucson Ward 5 Sunnyside Unified School District Tucson Unified School District Pima County Public Library City of Tucson Parks & Rec

CITY OF SOUTH TUCSON RESOURCES

City of South Tucson Emergency Services Sam Lena-South Tucson Library South Tucson At-A-Glance