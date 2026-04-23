TPD: One dead, roadway closed after fatal crash near Alvernon and Aerospace Parkway

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department is investigating a fatal two-vehicle collision that occurred Wednesday evening near the intersection of Alvernon Way and Aerospace Parkway, the department said.

TPD confirmed that one person has died as a result of the crash.

Authorities have closed the roadway for an extended period to allow traffic investigators to process the scene. Motorists are advised to avoid the area and seek alternative routes.

Details regarding the cause of the collision or the identities of those involved have not yet been released.

This is a developing story. Stay with KGUN 9 for updates as more information becomes available.

