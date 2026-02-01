Local Business Owners reflect on closures and participation in National Shutdown protests

Several local business owners who closed their doors to participate in Jan. 30th's national shutdown are sharing their experiences and reactions from the community following their decision to join the protest movement.

Including Lupita Zepeda, owner of Yolia Botanica, who described the experience as transformative and healing. She closed her shop to participate in downtown protests advocating for justice and change.

"I don't think I've ever felt that much hope, faith, power, and magic at the same time," Zepeda said.

For Zepeda, who was brought to the United States as a child, the protest held deep personal significance.

"The loss of culture, the loss of home, and the assimilation were really difficult for me," Zepeda said. "I think at yesterday's protest, something inside of me kind of healed me to see so many people out in the same place at the same time for the same reason...justice."

Organizers gathered thousands of people to march down the streets of downtown Tucson as part of the National Shutdown.

MORE PROTEST COVERAGE: Protesters March Downtown as a part of Nationwide Anti-ICE Protests

The protests called for businesses to close, for people to stop working, and for commerce to be suspended.

The demonstrations were meant to speak out against ICE & federal agents' actions across the country after the killings of Renee Good and Alex Pretti.

Feeling the words of her community and a need to speak up for what she believes is right, Zepeda decided to speak at the march, addressing what protesters call injustices affecting multiple communities.

"The injustices we're seeing in our country today are not acceptable," Zepeda said. "They're not acceptable for immigrant communities, they're not acceptable for LGBTQIA communities, and they're not acceptable for veterans. Those are all the communities that we were fighting for and that we will continue to fight for," Zepeda said.

However, Zepeda's decision to close her business drew both support and criticism from the community.

"I did receive a lot of hateful and negative Instagram messages and Facebook comments," Zepeda said. "I came to my shop where I heard three threatening voicemails to my person and to my business."

Despite the negative reactions, Zepeda said the support from her community kept her motivated.

"I also received a lot of love and encouraging messages from people, young people as well, who felt inspired and who felt like they were protected," Zepeda said. "I woke up to a few messages from people that said, thank you for standing up for my family because we're too afraid to do it."

KGUN 9 also spoke with a few other businesses that closed for the shutdown, including Spadefoot Nursery owners Jared McKinley and Katie Gerlach, who also participated in the shutdown and experienced similar mixed reactions.

"When we decided to close down, we thought we'd be the only ones," McKinley said. "But we woke up the next day and saw all these businesses join in on it."

Gerlach noted that negative feedback has decreased over time.

"It was just fewer and fewer people who are going out of their way to say crappy stuff," Gerlach said. "Yet, more and more people reached out to say thank you."

KGUN 9 also reached out to Revolutionary Grounds Books & Coffee, who decided to remain open during Jan. 30th's protests, only taking donations and providing kid-friendly activities for protesters with children.

Revolutionary Grounds Employee Vyloth Azaris appreciated the work that was done to keep the shop open, while still respecting the National Shutdown.

"This place was still open, but it still found a way to support the protest going on," Azaris said. "The community was grateful that this is an establishment where people can go, but also as our symbol of supporting the community, supporting the protest, and everything that we stand for."

As Zepeda reopens her store and looks to the future, she emphasized the work she says needs to be done beyond the protests.

"What I hope to see is that people continue to educate themselves on our system, on our government, and on our laws," Zepeda said. "We cannot stop here because it might be them today, but it will be you tomorrow."

