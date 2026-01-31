Protesters March Downtown as a part of Nationwide Anti-ICE Protests

Hundreds of protesters filled the streets of downtown Tucson on Friday as part of what organizers are calling a National Shutdown. Activists are demanding that federal immigration agents stay out of their neighborhoods as part of a demonstration called "cacerolazo."

The crowd gathered around the Tucson Federal Building, with organizer Aurora Ramirez leading the march through city streets. The protest comes as businesses across the city closed their doors and school districts in Tucson cancelled classes in anticipation of the protests.

"Today I'm out here with community members who are demanding that we keep ICE out of our neighborhoods and ultimately that we abolish these agencies that are just causing brutality in our neighborhoods," Ramirez said.

Ramirez, an organizer for the Party of Socialism & Liberation, said federal agents' actions in the community motivated her to speak up.

"I know that a lot of family members and friends that I have are even afraid to leave their houses and they're just out here being part of the community, and they shouldn't have to live in fear," Ramirez said.

This led Ramirez to rally the crowd of protesters to her cause.

Teachers joined the demonstration, expressing concern for their students' safety and well-being.

"You see children getting taken from their parents, children dragged away in the street, people shot," said Myah, a local teacher. "Children are scared that their friends will be taken away from school, that their parents will be gone."

Myah said protecting students gives her courage to participate in the protests.

"I want to know that there is a place for my students in this world, in this country," she said. "And that's why I fight. And that's why I'm here."

Ramirez praised the community turnout and unity displayed during the demonstration.

"And so it's amazing to see that people are coming together and demanding real change," she said.