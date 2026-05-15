Jury finds man guilty for shooting, killing pregnant girlfriend

TUCSON, Arizo. — The man charged with shooting and killing his pregnant girlfriend in January 2025 has been found guilty of second-degree murder on Friday.

A jury convicted Bariki Hopkins on one charge but he was found not guilty for the first-degree murder charge. Initially, Hopkins was charged with two counts of second-degree murder that stemmed from the victim being pregnant.

On January 30, 2025, Tucson Police were called to an early-morning shooting where they found 26-year-old Anisa Linette Moreno with gunshot wounds. According to an interim complaint, a roommate reportedly heard arguing before the shooting and called 911 after finding Moreno wounded. Hopkins and Moreno were in a domestic relationship and Hopkins was the father of the unborn child, according to the complaint.

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A relative of the roommate told police they had heard rumors that Hopkins had previously threatened to kill his girlfriend. During the investigation, Hopkins initially claimed that an intruder had broken in and shot her. However, authorities say his story did not match physical evidence or his statements.

Now, the jury is working to determine if Hopkins was prohibited from having and using a gun, according to the Arizona Superior Court in Pima County. Court officials say a conviction on that charge could add time to Hopkins's sentence. KGUN 9 also learned another hearing could take place following his "prohibited possession" hearing Friday.

This is a developing story, stay with KGUN 9 for more.