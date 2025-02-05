Pregnant woman shot and killed, family speaks out

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — On Tuesday, Selina Flores and her family looked at a memorial of her sister Anisa Linette Moreno.

“She loved everybody unconditionally,” Flores said. “She came to me for everything, no matter any situation.”

Moreno was only 26 years old when she was shot and killed. She was 15 weeks pregnant at the time and also leaves behind kids who are two, three, and six years old.

“They also did not deserve to lose their mom at such a young age,” Flores said. “She did say this was going to be her last child but she was very excited about this baby.”

Flores said the man who allegedly killed her sister, Bairiki Amani Hopkins, was not the father of the baby. However, the interim complaint said he claimed he was.

Flores also said they only knew each other for about three months and lived together off and on for at most a month.

“There was a little bit of signs of domestic violence,” she said. “When she started hanging around him I would notice she wouldn’t answer me as often so I’m not sure if he had a big pull on that.”

The interim complaint said Moreno was shot once in the back of her head and was taken to the hospital. TPD said she died two days later.

"When she had passed, I felt like a piece of my heart went with her,” Flores said with tears in her eyes.

According to the interim complaint, Hopkins claimed a stranger shot Moreno and left. Hopkins is facing two counts of second degree murder-domestic violence.

"I pray and I hope that we do get justice for my sister,” Flores said.

Court documents show Hopkins has a history of being arrested, including for possession of a deadly weapon.

"Nobody's perfect, but nobody deserves to die the way that she did,” Flores said.