EJ Clarke is a Producer at KGUN, joining the team in August 2025. EJ is originally from Texas where she began her career after graduating from the University of Houston, and remains a proud Cougar to this day.

In 2017, EJ moved to Tucson to work at KGUN and fell in love with the community and the beauty of Southern Arizona. EJ then took an opportunity in 2022 to work at Denver7 before finding the desert drawing her and her husband back to call the Old Pueblo "home."

EJ has a passion for telling community stories, beyond a daily newscast. She has worked alongside multiple talented journalists on several special projects. Among those was a weekly political-affairs show in partnership with Colorado Public Radio. The program helped to amplify under-represented voices many in the community do not always hear. The show was nominated for regional Emmy awards for two consecutive years.

Outside the newsroom, EJ is an avid traveler with a special love for Disney destinations. A lifelong gamer, EJ once held a world ranking — a badge of honor in a hobby that is still a big part of her life.