Tucson man allegedly shot pregnant girlfriend in head; victim in hospital

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department said they responded to a shooting early Thursday morning in the 2700 block of S. Coconino Vista, where they found a 26-year-old woman suffering from gunshot wounds.

According to TPD, officers arrived just after 3:15 a.m. on January 30 and transported the victim to the hospital.

Detectives later arrested 36-year-old Bariki Hopkins and charged him with two counts of attempted second-degree murder/domestic violence, TPD said.

Police say the second charge stems from the fact that the victim is pregnant.

An interim complaint obtained by KGUN 9 reveals additional details about the incident.

A roommate reportedly heard arguing before the shooting and called 911 after finding the victim wounded, the document said.

The victim was dating Hopkins according to his statement in the complaint.

He also said he is also the father of her unborn child, the complaint said.

A relative of the roommate told police they had heard rumors that Hopkins had previously threatened to kill his girlfriend.

During the investigation, Hopkins initially claimed that an intruder had broken in and shot her.

However, authorities say his story did not match physical evidence or his statements.

The investigation remains ongoing.