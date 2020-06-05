Menu

Group gathers at UA Mall to protest police brutality

A group gathered at the University of Arizona to protest police brutality.
Posted at 6:50 AM, Jun 05, 2020
A group gathered for a peaceful protest at the UA Mall Friday.

Stand Up for Your Rights Tucson held a demonstration to protest police brutality.

The protest is the latest in a nationwide movement sparked by the death of George Floyd, who died while in Minneapolis police custody May 25. According to his family, an autopsy revealed that Floyd died while in police custody of asphyxia due to neck and back compression. Officer Derek Chauvin faces charges including second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

Three other officers connected with the incident are charged with aiding and abetting murder.

Floyd's death has sparked nationwide protests, including several in Tucson. Gov. Doug Ducey responded by instituting an 8 p.m.-5 a.m. curfew throughout the state this week.

