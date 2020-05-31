Gov. Doug Ducey issues statewide week-long curfew effective 8 p.m.

TUCSON, Ariz. — Arizona Governor Doug Ducey has announced Sunday that he has issued a Declaration Emergency with a curfew in place starting 8 p.m. tonight.

According to a news release from Gov. Ducey's office the week-long curfew is effective 8 p.m. Sunday, May 31, until 5:00 a.m. The curfew shall expire on Monday, June 8, at 5:00 a.m. unless further extended.

“At the request of local leaders and in coordination with state and local law enforcement, I’m issuing a statewide Declaration of Emergency and curfew starting at 8:00 p.m. tonight and effective for one week,” said Governor Ducey. “This gives law enforcement an additional tool to prevent the lawlessness we’ve seen here and in cities nationwide. Police will be equipped to make arrests of individuals who are planning to riot, loot or cause damage and unrest. Today’s declaration also authorizes an expanded National Guard mobilization to protect life and property throughout the state. Our office will continue to communicate with local law enforcement to provide whatever resources we can," Gov. Ducey said in a statement.

The limited curfew has been issued due to recent riots throughout Phoenix and Tucson, where there was damages to buildings, vandalism, dumpster fires, and streets being blocked.

In Tucson, unrest has left some downtown Tucson buildings damaged and vandalized, including the police station.

Some businesses damaged, include Chase Bank, City Park, Zen Rock Bar, Screamery Handcrafted Ice Cream, and several other establishments and some nearby residences.

Friday night, protesters gathered in downtown Tucson, where the night started off with about 100 protesters, and what could be heard chanting; "George Floyd" and "F--- the police" while knocking down street signs. Others yelling from their cars while passing by.

According to the Declaration of State of Emergency, during curfew hours:

1. All persons are prohibited from using, standing, sitting, traveling or being present on any public street or in any public place, including for the purpose of travel, with the following exemptions:



Individuals traveling directly to and from work; attending religious services; commercial trucking and delivery services; obtaining food; caring for a family member, friend, or animal; patronizing or operating private businesses; seeking medical care or fleeing dangerous circumstances; and travel for any of the above services.



2. For purposes of this order, “travel” includes, without limitation, travel on foot, bicycle, skateboard, scooter, motorcycle, automobile, or public transit, or any other mode of transporting a person from one location to another.



3. For purposes of this order, “public place” means any place, whether on privately or publicly owned property, accessible to the general public, including but not limited to public streets and roads, alleys, highways, driveways, sidewalks, parks, vacant lots, and unsupervised property.



4. For purposes of this order, “exempt care” means necessary medical services for an individual’s self or family member.



5. Violation of this order is a Class 1 misdemeanor pursuant to A.R.S. § 26-317 and is punishable by up to six (6) months in jail and a fine of $2500 in addition to any other violation under Title 13.

READ: FULL DECLARATION OF EMERGENCY

Earlier on Sunday, Ducey also released a statement responding to the protest happening in Arizona: