Gov. Doug Ducey issues statewide week-long curfew effective 8 p.m.

TUCSON, Ariz. — Arizona Governor Doug Ducey has announced Sunday that he has issued a Declaration Emergency with a curfew in place starting 8 p.m. tonight.
According to a news release from Gov. Ducey's office the week-long curfew is effective 8 p.m. Sunday, May 31, until 5:00 a.m. The curfew shall expire on Monday, June 8, at 5:00 a.m. unless further extended.
“At the request of local leaders and in coordination with state and local law enforcement, I’m issuing a statewide Declaration of Emergency and curfew starting at 8:00 p.m. tonight and effective for one week,” said Governor Ducey. “This gives law enforcement an additional tool to prevent the lawlessness we’ve seen here and in cities nationwide. Police will be equipped to make arrests of individuals who are planning to riot, loot or cause damage and unrest. Today’s declaration also authorizes an expanded National Guard mobilization to protect life and property throughout the state. Our office will continue to communicate with local law enforcement to provide whatever resources we can," Gov. Ducey said in a statement.
The limited curfew has been issued due to recent riots throughout Phoenix and Tucson, where there was damages to buildings, vandalism, dumpster fires, and streets being blocked.
In Tucson, unrest has left some downtown Tucson buildings damaged and vandalized, including the police station.
Some businesses damaged, include Chase Bank, City Park, Zen Rock Bar, Screamery Handcrafted Ice Cream, and several other establishments and some nearby residences.
Friday night, protesters gathered in downtown Tucson, where the night started off with about 100 protesters, and what could be heard chanting; "George Floyd" and "F--- the police" while knocking down street signs. Others yelling from their cars while passing by.
According to the Declaration of State of Emergency, during curfew hours:
1. All persons are prohibited from using, standing, sitting, traveling or being present on any public street or in any public place, including for the purpose of travel, with the following exemptions:
Individuals traveling directly to and from work; attending religious services; commercial trucking and delivery services; obtaining food; caring for a family member, friend, or animal; patronizing or operating private businesses; seeking medical care or fleeing dangerous circumstances; and travel for any of the above services.
2. For purposes of this order, “travel” includes, without limitation, travel on foot, bicycle, skateboard, scooter, motorcycle, automobile, or public transit, or any other mode of transporting a person from one location to another.
3. For purposes of this order, “public place” means any place, whether on privately or publicly owned property, accessible to the general public, including but not limited to public streets and roads, alleys, highways, driveways, sidewalks, parks, vacant lots, and unsupervised property.
4. For purposes of this order, “exempt care” means necessary medical services for an individual’s self or family member.
5. Violation of this order is a Class 1 misdemeanor pursuant to A.R.S. § 26-317 and is punishable by up to six (6) months in jail and a fine of $2500 in addition to any other violation under Title 13.
READ: FULL DECLARATION OF EMERGENCY
Earlier on Sunday, Ducey also released a statement responding to the protest happening in Arizona:
I want to commend our law enforcement officers on their work last night, especially the Arizona Department of Public Safety, Phoenix Police Department and all the supporting agencies involved in protecting downtown and major targets, like our freeways. The Arizona National Guard also played a critical role in this response. One thing is clear: The more aggressive approach downtown was needed, and it worked. Now, more needs to be done, in more places around the state, to protect law and order and public safety. The looting and violence we saw last night, especially in Scottsdale, simply cannot be tolerated. And it won't be. Destruction of property does not qualify as freedom of expression. I will be speaking with mayors around the state throughout the day to ensure plans are in place to prevent this kind of lawlessness tonight and beyond. The state will provide whatever resources we can, through DPS, National Guard, and cross coordination of local law enforcement, but every community needs to be prepared. What we are seeing is happening in cities and states everywhere in America, and Arizona leaders need to be on high alert. They need a plan. Today should be a working day for every local elected leader, city manager, police chief and sheriff in every jurisdiction in the state. The death of George Floyd is tragic and abhorrent. It should be condemned by leaders at all levels — and we should listen to those who seek to have a civil dialogue on how to ensure it never happens again. In Arizona, we will listen — and this was demonstrated by the leadership DPS Colonel Heston Silbert displayed on Thursday night as he engaged with protestors at the Capitol. This kind of leadership from law enforcement, working with community leaders, will get us through. But we cannot, and will not stand for violence, looting, and criminal activity.