Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsAmerica in Crisis

Actions

Judge: $750K bail set for 3 ex-officers accused in George Floyd's death

items.[0].image.alt
(Hennepin County Sheriff&#39;s Office via AP)
This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff&#39;s Office in Minnesota on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, shows J. Alexander Kueng, from left, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao. They have been charged with aiding and abetting Derek Chauvin, who is charged with second-degree murder of George Floyd, a black man who died after being restrained by the Minneapolis police officers on May 25.
Judge: $750K bail for 3 ex-officers accused in Floyd's death
Posted at 12:05 PM, Jun 04, 2020
and last updated 2020-06-04 15:27:33-04

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A judge has set bail at $750,000 apiece for three former Minneapolis police officers charged with aiding and abetting in the death of George Floyd.

Tou Thao, Thomas Lane and J. Alexander Kueng made their first appearances Thursday in Hennepin County District Court.

The Minneapolis Police Department fired the officers last week and they were arrested Wednesday.

Bystander video shows a fourth officer, Derek Chauvin, pressing his knee to Floyd’s neck until he stops moving.

Chauvin has been charged with second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in Floyd’s May 25 death.

If convicted of aiding and abetting murder, Thao, Lane and Kueng face a maximum 40 years in prison.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

America In Crisis

America in Crisis

The latest information on the peaceful protests happening across the nation following the death of George Floyd.