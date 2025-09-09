Former State Senator Wadsack dropping lawsuit against City of Tucson, court documents say

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Former Arizona state Sen. Justine Wadsack has dropped her $8 million lawsuit against the city of Tucson, according to court documents.

Wadsack claimed she was the target of political persecution after a Tucson police officer pulled her over and cited her for speeding. The officer said she was driving 71 mph in a 35 mph zone.

Arizona lawmakers are immune from prosecution for minor offenses when the Legislature is in session.

Wadsack argued that meant permanent immunity, but the city maintained police only had to wait until the session ended.

Officers issued her a citation four months later. She ultimately resolved the case by attending traffic school.

Her lawsuit alleged discrimination, but the case had stalled.

Last month, a judge ordered Wadsack to explain why she had failed to secure legal representation.

Instead of attending that hearing, she was at a political meeting in Maricopa County and posted about it on social media.

The judge then ordered her to explain why she should not be held in contempt.

In her filing, Wadsack said she did not need the court’s permission to dismiss the lawsuit and argued that by dropping it, the judge no longer had authority to sanction her.