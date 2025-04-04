Former State Senator suing the City of Tucson and Tucson Police

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A former Tucson area State Senator is suing the City of Tucson and Tucson Police.

Justine Wadsack was a State Senator when a Tucson Police officer pulled her over as she was driving on Speedway.

He told her he had measured her speed as 71 miles per hour in a 35 zone.

Wadsack denied she was speeding but invoked a state law that said as a State Senator she was immune from prosecution. TPD said they only had to wait until the legislative session ended so they tried to ticket her afterwards.

The Tucson Police officer who tried to deliver the delayed ticket said Wadsack accused the city of political persecution. After nearly going to trial, Wadsack agreed to go to traffic school and the ticket was dropped.

Now Wadsack has formally claimed political persecution in a Federal lawsuit. After the story of the traffic stop broke, Wadsack lost the primary for the Republican nomination for her State Senate District.

She says knocking her out of office was the city’s real goal so she’s suing.