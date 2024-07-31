State Senator Wadsack facing traffic citations, including excessive speeding

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Arizona State Senator Justine Wadsack (LD17 - R) has been cited with two traffic violations, including one for driving 71 miles per hour in a 35 miles per hour zone in Tucson.

The city court shows a Tucson police officer stopped her on March 15 of this year near Speedway and Euclid. According to a police report, the officer who pulled her over said Wadsack identified herself "immediately" as a senator. He wrote in the police report that she had told him "she only had four miles left on the charge for her Tesla and was trying to make it home."

At the time she was pulled over, the state legislature was still in session. Officers chose to "long form" the traffic charges due to her potential diplomatic immunity, according to the report.

Sen. Wadsack has now been cited excessive speeding and with failing to produce insurance paperwork. She told the officer at the time she had a new insurance company.

Her a court appearance is currently scheduled for August.

Sen. Wadsack is currently seeking reelection in her legislative district against primary challenger Venden Leach. See the latest election results here.

