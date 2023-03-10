August 2022 shooting victim, Elijah Miranda described as 'a sweet, gentle giant'

SOUTH TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Elijah Miranda was a young man with a passion for dance. His life was tragically taken when he was gunned down last year.

His former ballet instructors, Soleste Lupu and Joey Rodgers described him as "a sweet, gentle giant."

A gentle giant with a big heart and a willingness to put others before himself.

"He was kind; he was considerate; he was a hard worker, he was an intelligent boy," Lupu said. "He was good in school; he was caring for the other students."

Lupu and Rodgers are the owners of Dancing in the Streets AZ. They also taught Elijah the art of ballet. The Pascua Yaqui tribe member developed an interest in dancing at a young age.

After receiving a scholarship, he would enroll at Dancing in the Streets AZ.

"I just saw the passion that he wanted to try," Rodgers said. "I was like, you know what, let’s give you a try, man, and let’s see what happens."

That interest would turn into a passion. From the age of nine, until he was 17, Elijah spent countless hours at the studio honing his craft and mastering his skills.

Lupu said Elijah "worked hard." She added that "he was hungry for ballet, wanted to learn more and kept asking for more. He would sweat bullets."

At only 25 years old, Elijah’s life would come to a tragic end in 2022 after he was shot and killed at an apartment complex.

"It’s tragic to lose students before us, just like a parent should never lose a child," Lupu said when asked what was going through her mind when she learned of the tragic news.

Rodgers said, "he was working, he was being a part of the community."

The joy, passion and love Elijah had for ballet and those around him is something Lupu and Rodgers will cherish forever.

"I do feel Elijah’s spirit in the studio at times," Lupu said. "There was this smile and this joy of being on stage and sharing his gift with the audience."

Following Elijah’s passing, Lupu and Rodgers created the Elijah Miranda Scholarship for other young boys aspiring to learn the art of ballet. Currently, two ballet students are on the scholarship.

