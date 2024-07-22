Former AZ Senators DeConcini & Kyl react to Biden dropping out

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Former Arizona senators Dennis DeConcini and Jon Kyl spoke with KGUN Sunday following President Biden's announcement that he would drop out of the 2024 presidential race.

DeConcini, a Democrat from Tucson, served in the Senate and on the Senate Judiciary Committee with Biden.

"I regret it for him, because I know how important this is to him," DeConcini said of Biden. "But I think it’s the right thing to do. And I think he finally realized that if the Democrats, for the good of the country, wants to defeat Trump, he’s not the one. And it takes a big man to come to that conclusion. And he is a big man. And it gives an opportunity for a Democrat now to triumph.”

Vice President Kamala Harris is the presumed replacement for the Democratic Party and has been endorsed by Biden.

Now that President Biden has exited the presidential race, what happens next?

DeConcini on Sunday endorsed Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly to run with Harris on the ticket, saying he would be a "splendid choice" to run for vice president or president.

Kyl believes from the Democratic Party perspective, Biden dropping out is a "good move."

“Will the process for selecting their candidate get messy and potentially hurt the Democrats? It could happen," he said. "But I think almost anybody that they choose is going to give, will have a little bit of a honeymoon period. And give them a better chance against Trump than Biden would.”

