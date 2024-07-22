Sen. Mark Kelly floated widely as potential VP pick for Harris campaign

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — With Joe Biden stepping down as the Democrats’ nominee for President, an Arizona Senator is getting a lot of mentions as a prospect for the Vice Presidential pick on the ticket.

Sen. Mark Kelly was already being floated as possible replacement for Joe Biden as the Presidential nominee. Kelly has pledged his support for Kamala Harris Sunday, but that still leaves him discussed as a possibility for the Vice President slot.

Kelly checks off a lot of boxes that play well in politics: He was a Navy Combat Pilot, and an astronaut. NASA makes a point to select and train astronauts for problem solving, coolness under pressure and teamwork.

He has been a very successful fundraiser on his way to winning a seat in the Senate from Arizona—a key swing state with a Republican tradition that’s become more willing to elect Democrats.

Retired Senator Dennis DeConcini served Arizona in the Senate for 18 years. He says Kelly would be a good choice for President or Vice President.

“I think he wouldn’t run against Kamala Harris but he can do the job," Sen. DeConcini said. "I know him quite well. He’d be an excellent Vice President. He’s just so qualified and in a swing state, a tough state like Arizona would really be a benefit in my judgment.”

Senator DeConcini says in current politics it helps that Kelly does not have a long history as a politician.

More from Craig Smith | Pima County GOP member: Republicans just need to stay on course

Preview: Southern Arizona Republicans react to Biden leaving the ticket