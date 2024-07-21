Southern Arizona Democrats react as Biden ends re-election bid, endorses Harris

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Prominent democrats in Southern Arizona shared reactions Sunday after President Joe Biden released a letter stating that he is ending his campaign for re-election.

"It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve as your president," President Biden wrote in his letter. "And while it has been my intention to seek reelection, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and to focus solely on fulfilling my duties as president for the remainder of my term."

Biden also shared on social media his endorsement of Vice President Kamala Harris as the Democratic Party's nominee for president.

Arizona Democratic Party Chairwoman Yolanda Bejarano:

“Donald Trump is the biggest threat to our democracy, our rights, and the future of our country. The Biden-Harris Administration has been one of the most successful in the history of our country— from rebuilding our economy to protecting our fundamental freedoms. President Biden has fought to make the lives of working families better, and we thank him for his incredible service. Today through November 5, we are steadfast in our commitment to defeating Donald Trump once and for all, and electing Democrats up and down the ballot.”

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs via X/Twitter:

"President Biden is the embodiment of a public servant. Throughout his career, he has led with integrity, selflessness, and unparalleled empathy. His decision today is a clear reflection of these qualities and his commitment to putting the American people first.



"As President, he has delivered for the United States and for Arizona. Our state is benefitting from once-in-a-lifetime investments that are creating thousands of good-paying jobs for Arizonans and accelerating our economy, all while rebuilding our infrastructure and reviving American manufacturing.



"I look forward to continuing Arizona’s partnership with the Biden Administration for the final months of his term, and I know his dedication to moving our state forward remains steadfast."

Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes via X/Twitter:

"I want to thank President Joe Biden for his dedicated service to our nation. From guiding us out of the pandemic, to revitalizing our economy and for supporting freedom and democracy at home and abroad.



"His lifetime of public service — and especially his presidency — will have a deep and lasting impact on our country and our planet. Thank you for everything you have done for the American people, Mr. President.



"I stand ready to help move America forward and am honored to support Vice President Kamala Harris

as our Presidential nominee."

Arizona Secretary of State Adrian Fontes via X/Twitter:

Arizona Senator Mark Kelly via X/Twitter:

"Joe Biden has been one of the most consequential presidents in history. He led us out of the pandemic, took historic steps to bring back microchip and clean energy manufacturing and rebuild our infrastructure, and he has strengthened our alliances and made our country safer.



"It takes great humility to make the difficult decision that President Biden has made to not seek re-election, but that’s the Joe Biden I know — someone who puts what he believes is best for his country above all else.



"I couldn’t be more confident that Vice President Kamala Harris is the right person to defeat Donald Trump and lead our country into the future. She has my support for the nomination, and Gabby and I will do everything we can to elect her President of the United States."

Congressional District 7 Rep. Raul Grijalva (D) via X/Twitter:

"POTUS will be remembered as one of the most consequential presidents in our history. His legacy will forever be one that helped save the US from fascism, led our nation out of the pandemic, crafted an economic recovery plan that prioritized working families, and led the charge to ensure our country would be the leader of the world in the transition to a clean energy economy. He has been and continues to be responsible for more progress than any modern American president. We are deeply indebted to him for his life of public service. Thank you, President Biden."

Tucson Mayor Regina Romero:

"I have always been and will remain a supporter of the Biden/Harris administration.



"President Joe Biden has provided necessary leadership and integrity at a time when our country desperately needed it.



"His focus on building back together with transformative infrastructure investments and a focus on working families, and creating a more resilient future has made a difference for all of us, especially in Arizona. Here in Tucson, we have competed successfully for more than $100 million dollars in federal funds made available through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, Inflation Reduction Act and more.



"We earned a Choice Neighborhood Implementation Grant of $50 million dollars to help us build more affordability in Tucson, especially in housing, education, and access to healthcare. We have been able to build the largest fleet of electric buses in the southwest and will have eliminated diesel buses from our fleet by 2026. His investments in keeping our water resources in Arizona and the Southwest safe and secure while encouraging conservation has been critical. His Justice 40 initiative has been helping us to make strategic investments in communities and for people who need it the most.



"On behalf of all Arizonans, I offer my deep appreciation to our President.



"I know Vice President Kamala Harris is ready to step up and lead at the top of the Democratic ticket. I’m ready to jump in and do all I can to help elect Kamala Harris as the next President of the United States."

Pima County Attorney Laura Conover, also serving as a delegate to the upcoming Democratic National Convention:

"The most important decisions of our lives are often the most painful.



"It is a kind of test under which we know we are doing the right thing. And President Biden's decision today might be the most profound example of a both painful but critical decision. He literally just put the country above all his own wishes. His dignity and integrity will mark him forever high on the list of American presidents, and ironically, further distinguish him from the Republican nominee.



"As a lifelong and active Democrat, I was elected to be a delegate to the Democratic National Convention. While I took this honor very seriously, I will now strive to do everything possible to represent my delegation to the very best of my ability."



