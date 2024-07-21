Pima County GOP member: Republicans just need to stay on course

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Local Republicans saw Biden’s decision to drop out of his campaign for re-election as inevitable. Now that the president has officially withdrawn from the race, they say they think their strategies to win against Biden will work against Vice President Kamala Harris, the new presumptive democratic nominee.

As Republicans prepare to compete against Harris, they say the issues have not changed, so they can use them against her, just as they used them against Joe Biden.

Bob Dohse is a leader in the Arizona Republican Party and the County GOP. He says when Republicans looked at Joe Biden they anticipated he’d drop out and open the way for vice president to become the candidate for the Democrats.

He says for the Republicans, Harris stepping in does not call for much change in the Trump campaign.

"The facts still remain the same. We still have a border issue. We still have inflation. A lot of people are struggling. So on the Republican side, there's very little need or desire to stop talking about what are the major issues facing the American people," says Dohse. "So it's up to the Democrats to create another narrative, but the polls all show that those are the big issues.”

He says while the Republicans stay on course, Democrats will have to explain why they changed candidates—and why they waited to do it.