DHS responds after woman allegedly taken from home, detained by ICE

TUCSON, Ariz. — The Department of Homeland Security is now weighing in on a situation caught on camera, where ICE agents appeared outside a home and ending the situation with taking a woman in for detainment.

Doorbell camera video obtained by KGUN 9 shows ICE agents appearing outside Karla Toledo's home Monday morning in what appears to be a confrontation between agents and Toledo. The video is only a portion of Monday morning. In it, ICE agents pull up to the home and get out when a man sees them and hurries what appears to be inside. Toledo's family says agents forced themselves inside the home.

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According to a DHS spokesperson, "On May 18, 2026, ICE arrested Karla Toledo, an illegal alien from Mexico, during a targeted immigration enforcement operation near Tucson, Arizona. During the operation, Toledo assaulted a law enforcement officer—a felony and crime—that was attempting to apprehend another individual."

In the statement, DHS says Toledo illegely entered the country October 12, 2024 and was released into the U.S. by the Biden Administration. According to Toledo's mother, she was a DACA recipient. DHS does confirm that at the time of Toledo's arrest she had an active warrant and a pending application for DACA.

DHS went on to say Toledo will remain in ICE custody pending her removal proceedings. "Illegal aliens who claim to be recipients of DACA are not automatically protected from deportations. DACA does NOT confer any form of legal status in this country," the DHS spokesperson wrote to KGUN 9. "Any illegal alien who is a DACA recipient may be subject to arrest and deportation for a number of reasons, including if they’ve committed a crime.”

Arizona Representative Adelita Grijalva did meet with Toledo while she was in custody. "I asked her if she was OK, and she said she was OK...I think that she's really strong and trying to figure out from here on where she goes," Grijalva said. "This space is only a holding space for 6 to 12 hours, so she will be going somewhere else."

Toledo's mother, Veronica Ortiz, said she wants her daughter released. "I'm really worried about her. I don't want her to go to Florida. Or sent to Mexico," Ortiz said.