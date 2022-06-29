Watch Now
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Fatal midtown car crash at East Pima Street and North Beverly Avenue

TPD.jfif
Tucson Police Department
TPD.jfif
Posted at 12:25 PM, Jun 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-29 15:25:11-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Police are investigating a fatal car crash between two vehicles at the intersection of East Pima Street and North Beverly Avenue.

The TPD is asking drivers to avoid the area and find an alternate route.

Details are limited at this time. KGUN will have more updates as they become available.

——-
Anne Simmons is a digital content producer for KGUN 9. Anne got her start in television while still a student at the University of Arizona. Before joining KGUN, she managed multiple public access television stations in the Bay Area and has worked as a video producer in the non-profit sector. Share your story ideas and important issues with Anne by emailing anne.simmons@kgun9.com or by connecting on Instagram or LinkedIn.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KGUN 9 News at 4:00 PM

About Us

New 4 PM Newscast with Denelle Confair ⏰