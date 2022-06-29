TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Police are investigating a fatal car crash between two vehicles at the intersection of East Pima Street and North Beverly Avenue.
The TPD is asking drivers to avoid the area and find an alternate route.
Details are limited at this time. KGUN will have more updates as they become available.
