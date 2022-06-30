TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department is looking into the death of a driver who failed to stop at the intersection of East Pima Street and North Beverly Avenue.

Public Information Officer Sergeant Richard Gradillas told KGUN 9 the drivers of a multi-colored 2003 Mercury Sable and blue 2008 Toyota Tacoma crashed into other Wednesday morning.

He says Aaron H. Lee, the driver of the Mercury Sable, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sgt. Gradillas says the 53-year-old ran a stop sign, which was the major contributing factor to the accident.

Investigators tested the driver of the Toyota Tacoma for impairment, but did not find any reason to believe the motorist was under the influence.

This is still an ongoing investigation.

