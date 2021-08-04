EMT shot July 18 thanks public for support

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — An Emergency Medical Technician injured in a July 18 shooting released a message via her employer's Facebook.

Cassandra Moreno, 20, was injured in one of two separate deadly shootings that day.

In the American Medical Response Facebook post, Moreno wrote "My family and I would like to thank all of those supporting me in my recovery. Though I am not ready to speak publicly, please know we greatly appreciate all the outpouring of support, warm thoughts and concerns."

She also thanked AMR and fellow first responders who worked at the shooting. She expressed condolences for the family of 20-year-old Jacob Dindinger, who died in the shooting.

Investigators say Leslie Scarlett, 35, set his house on fire with his girlfriend inside. An autopsy showed Jennifer Fells, who died that day, had been shot.

Scarlett then allegedly went to Silverlake Park and shot Moreno and Dindinger as they waited in an ambulance. Dindinger died nearly two weeks later.

Moreno was hit in the arm and chest and was able to call for emergency assistance after she was struck.

Scarlett returned to the fire scene, shot and wounded a fire captain, and shot and killed Cory Saunders, a neighbor who had been trying to make sure no one was in the burning house.

"I am not yet prepared to grieve and thank you for respecting (my) and my family's need for privacy as I try to begin the long road to recovery," Moreno wrote in the post

