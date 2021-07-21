Watch
EMT still in critical condition after Sunday shooting

Identified as 20-year-old Jacob Dindinger
Tucson Police/Chris Magnus/Twitter
Jacob Dindinger
Posted at 9:59 AM, Jul 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-21 12:59:26-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — One of the EMTs critically injured in a mass shooting incident Sunday has been identified.

According to a tweet from Tucson Police Chief Chris Magnus, 20-year-old Jacob Dindinger is still fighting for his life after he was shot in the head Sunday. He and another EMT were answering a medical call at Silverlake Park when a man drove up and shot both of them before driving off. The other EMT, a 21-year-old woman, was shot in the chest but is in stable condition.

After firing at the EMTs, the shooter drove to a house fire about a mile south from the park where he shot at firefighters and bystanders in the area. A Tucson Fire captain was struck in the arm and a bystander fatally shot in the head. An officer later exchanged gunfire with the suspect a few blocks away. The officer wasn't hurt but the suspect was critically injured and remains hospitalized.

A spokesperson for Pima Community College says Dindinger attended the school from 2018 to 2020 and received his EMT certificate in July 2020.

"Thinking about Jacob Dindinger, 20-year-old EMT here in Tucson who was ambushed, shot in the head, and remains in very critical condition," Chief Magnus said in a tweet. "That was me at 20. Just starting a career. And he is just one of far too many young people losing their life to gun violence. Senseless."

