Homicide Survivors to hold vigil following house fire, shooting incident in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Nonprofit organization Homicide Survivors Inc. will hold a vigil Wednesday following the shooting incident that happened July 18.

The two separate shootings in Tucson Sunday evening that left two dead, and two EMTs and a fire captain hospitalized.

The vigil will be held at 7 p.m. at the MSA Annex located at 267 South Avenida del Convento.

Candles and ribbons will be provided community members.

For more information about Homicide Survivors Inc., visit here.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

