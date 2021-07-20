Vigil honors victims of shooting spree

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — After a heinous crime spree that left two dead and several others wounded, the Tucson community gathered to honor the victims.

“Why? Why? Why is this happening in our city?,” said Laurie Jagielo.

That’s why her group, Tucson Back the Blue, gathered in front of Tucson Fire Central to let the families impacted know they are supported.

“Our hearts go out to you. Thoughts and prayers to your families. It’s tough. I’ve never personally had to go through it— but I couldn’t imagine,” said Ross Kalowitch.

It’s something that means a lot to the AMR family who is still processing how someone could shoot two of their own.

“Tremendous support from the community means a lot to our organization to see the community rally around such a tragic and senseless situation is very heartwarming and I know our crews hear that and see that and genuinely appreciate it,” said Glenn Kasprzyk, president of Southwest Region For Global Medical Response.

During the violent shooting spree, two AMR EMTs staged at a park nearby the original scene of the violence for an unrelated call— were shot and wounded.

One was shot in the head and the other shot in the arm and chest.

“When tragedy happens in our community, we should all come out and support,” said Kalowitch.

