What you need to know about Prop 409 in South Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The 1.2 square mile city of South Tucson relies on sales tax from businesses that bring in non-residents, attracted by culture and cuisine. Despite its reputation as a hotspot for cultural staples, the small municipality struggles to fund essential services.

Amid attempts to navigate the mounting financial debt, the city noticed an uptick in unhoused people traveling through the city starting last year. The small city has had to work with minimal resources, while simultaneously dealing with big city problems.

The minimal resources for public safety came to light in the fall of 2023, when South Tucson residents heard the city council was looking into paying the City of Tucson to take over the fire department.

Eventually, the council hit a wall when deciding between outsourcing or continuing to fund its current fire service model. It became clear that there wasn't any room in the budget to make the necessary changes to provide public safety. The council decided to form a Special Bond Committee to decide how the city could secure a sustainable public safety service.

The committee presented a public safety bond to the council, bringing the public safety bond to the November ballot. Proposition 409 could fund long-overdue improvements, such as replacing the 25-year-old fire truck. It would cost South Tucson residents less than $10 a month, and voters will get to decide if and whether this is the best option for residents of the 1.2 square mile city.