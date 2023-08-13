Fire at Crossroads Restaurant in South Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Just after 1 a.m. Sunday morning Tucson Fire Department responded to a fire at Crossroads Restaurant at the corner of 4th Avenue and 36th Street.

The fire was determined under control just after 3 a.m. A South Tucson firefighter was treated for heat exposure but is in stable condition.

The family owned and operated restaurant is a popular stop for authentic Mexican cuisine in Tucson. KGUN 9 spoke with Josselynee Soto, an employee at Crossroads Restaurant.

"When I say it I just thought of all of the familiar faces and smiles we get on a regular basis, and sometimes we don't have that at home. So when you come here and you find the love and friendships, you know? It was really sad."

There is currently an investigation to find the cause of the fire.