Fire rips through Spanish Trail Motel in South Tucson

A fire broke out at the old Spanish Trail Motel on East Benson Highway Thursday night.

Both Tucson Fire and South Tucson Fire responded to the blaze shortly after 10 p.m. Crews did not enter the building due to the structure being deemed unsafe, according to South Tucson Fire Captain Andy Luna.

The fire is under control, but crews continue to monitor for hotspots.

The City of South Tucson recently filed lawsuits against AM Family Properties, LLC, and Torino Avenue, LLC, owners of Spanish Trail, under a state law that requires property owners to control crimes committed by residents and visitors occurring on and around their properties.