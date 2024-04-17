South Tucson Council Special Meeting introduces appointees for 'Citizen's Bond Committee'

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — South Tucson city council members have selected their appointees for a Citizen's Bond Committee. This committee was brought to the council as an idea from council member Roxanna Valenzuela on April 2. The committee was created by each council member selecting a South Tucson resident.
The selected residents will make recommendations to the council on the best financial direction to take with the budget for the fire department, including whether it would be worthwhile to add property tax bonds to the ballot for the November 2024 election.
South Tucson's regular meeting was canceled for April 17 and a special meeting was held Monday, April 15, to introduce the appointees. The appointees were given an update on the issues preventing South Tucson from making decisions.
Council member's Selections of Appointees:
- Mayor Paul Diaz: Scott Sears
- Vice Mayor Herman Lopez: Arlene Lopez
- Acting Mayor Rita Rogers: Melissa Brown-Dominguez
- Council member Roxanna Valenzuela: Dan Eckstrom
- Council member Cesar Aguirre: Karen Karl
- Council member Brian Flagg: Dwight Metzger
- Council member Anita Romero: Dennis Latrell
For more on this meeting, visit southtucsonaz.gov/meetings.
