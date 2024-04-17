South Tucson Council Special Meeting introduces appointees for 'Citizen's Bond Committee'

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — South Tucson city council members have selected their appointees for a Citizen's Bond Committee. This committee was brought to the council as an idea from council member Roxanna Valenzuela on April 2. The committee was created by each council member selecting a South Tucson resident.

The selected residents will make recommendations to the council on the best financial direction to take with the budget for the fire department, including whether it would be worthwhile to add property tax bonds to the ballot for the November 2024 election.

South Tucson's regular meeting was canceled for April 17 and a special meeting was held Monday, April 15, to introduce the appointees. The appointees were given an update on the issues preventing South Tucson from making decisions.

Council member's Selections of Appointees:



Mayor Paul Diaz: Scott Sears

Vice Mayor Herman Lopez: Arlene Lopez

Acting Mayor Rita Rogers: Melissa Brown-Dominguez

Council member Roxanna Valenzuela: Dan Eckstrom

Council member Cesar Aguirre: Karen Karl

Council member Brian Flagg: Dwight Metzger

Council member Anita Romero: Dennis Latrell

For more on this meeting, visit southtucsonaz.gov/meetings.