Former President Obama to campaign in Tucson October 18

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Former president Barack Obama is set to travel to Tucson next Friday, October 18, as part of a campaigning blitz in support of the Harris-Walz campaign.

He's expected to rally voters, encouraging them to vote early or return their mail-in ballots for democratic candidates.

He will be joined by guests, though no word on who that might be.

We also don't yet have information on the location of the former president's rally. Stay tuned to KGUN9 for further updates.