Former President Bill Clinton to campaign in Arizona in support of Kamala Harris

Former President Bill Clinton is holding an event in Arizona on October 23 in support of Vice President Kamala Harris.

Details for the event have not yet been released, though it was confirmed to ABC15 that the event will be in the Phoenix area.

Former President Barack Obama is set to campaign in Tucson on Friday, October 18.

On October 24, President Joe Biden will be traveling to Arizona for an "official event."

Last week, former President Donald Trump held a campaign rally in Prescott Valley in Yavapai County.

Vice presidential candidates Tim Walz and J.D. Vance were both in Arizona last week.

Election day is 20 days away.