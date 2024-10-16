Watch Now
Former President Bill Clinton to campaign in Arizona in support of Kamala Harris

Details regarding the event have not yet been released
Bill Clinton
AP
In this image from video, former President Bill Clinton speaks during the second night of the Democratic National Convention on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020. (Democratic National Convention via AP)
Bill Clinton
Former President Bill Clinton is holding an event in Arizona on October 23 in support of Vice President Kamala Harris.

Details for the event have not yet been released, though it was confirmed to ABC15 that the event will be in the Phoenix area.

Former President Barack Obama is set to campaign in Tucson on Friday, October 18.

On October 24, President Joe Biden will be traveling to Arizona for an "official event."

Last week, former President Donald Trump held a campaign rally in Prescott Valley in Yavapai County.

Vice presidential candidates Tim Walz and J.D. Vance were both in Arizona last week.

Election day is 20 days away. For more information regarding deadlines, key races and propositions, click here.

