Conservative organization and Tulsi Gabbard encouraging U of A students to vote early

TUCSON, Ariz. — On Wednesday hundreds of students gathered at the University of Arizona to welcome the founder of the conservative group, Turning Point USA, Charlie Kirk and former Hawaii congresswoman, Tulsi Gabbard. This comes just after Senator Mark Kelly visited students at the university on Tuesday.

“This is the biggest election we’ve ever had as a country,” student Aiden Hamm said.

Gabbard was a democrat and ran for president in 2020 against Vice President Kamala Harris, before Harris joined President Joe Biden's ticket. Now, Gabbard is an independent and often speaks out against Harris.

“We need to vote early in this state,” Kirk said to the crowd.

Students who were there said Kirk encouraging them to vote early could help former President Donald Trump and Ohio Senator JD Vance win Arizona.

“If we as voters continue to believe that America can be a very peaceful and great country again, that’s what counts,” said student Joo Kang, who supports their campaign.

Students said a president should be able to tackle issues like immigration, a good housing market, and improving the economy, issues they feel like Trump can address. They were also talking points Kirk and Gabbard touched on Wednesday.

“With the rules and regulations going on, we need someone in office who cares about us and isn’t deceiving us,” student Kendall Green said about her support for Trump.

A study on Gen Z by Arizona State University found almost half of the 1,300 students they interviewed were independent.

“In times of political division, I feel like joining a side that appeals to me in a moral perspective, it makes a lot more sense,” Kang said.

The Arizona Secretary of State’s Office says in the July primary, 35% of registered voters were republican, about 29% were democratic, and roughly 33% identified as something else.

U of A students are able to vote early at the Student Union Memorial Center through November 1st.

“Arizona is a crucial state. If either candidate wants to win, Arizona is a huge, huge lit mark on that check list,” Hamm said.