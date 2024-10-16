Sen. Mark Kelly rallies young voters at University of Arizona while Latinos for Trump host event

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — U.S. Senator Mark Kelly made an appearance on the University of Arizona Mall Tuesday, Oct. 15, in an effort to encourage U of A students to vote early.

Kelly is campaigning for Vice President Kamala Harris, Governor Tim Walz, and Democrats down the ballot.

Senator Mark Kelly was on campus at the University of Arizona on Tuesday, talking with a group of students about their ability to sway the election to help the Harris Walz campaign win.

“Who gets elected president should matter a lot more to you than it does to me,” he said during a speech to them.

Students like Rahel Hehn were at the event where Kelly encouraged them to vote early.

“You can’t sit there and complain and be upset about a world where you can step in and make a difference,” Hehn said.

Other students like Belicia Lynch were also at the event with signs showing their support for the Harris Walz campaign.

“To see everybody connect and prepare for an election that could possibly change our lives, I thought it was very important,” Lynch said.

Kelly said young voters are making decisions about the next president who will control issues that matter most to them like climate change, housing costs, jobs that pay well, and abortion rights.

“They’re going to have to deal with the decisions that this president, this next president makes for longer than I will,” Kelly said.

Kelly said young voters can help get out the vote by volunteering for the Harris Walz campaign by making phone calls and going door-to-door.

“For a young voter, the consequences of this election is even higher,” he said.

A study done by Arizona State University said two out of three Gen Z registered voters in Arizona say they will vote in this election and almost half of them are independent.

“I helped a friend register to vote. She’s 19. She had never registered to vote and that made me really proud just to see that people my age are willing to,” Hehn said.

Getting out the vote, Kelly said, can make a difference in Arizona where one candidate might only win by thousands of votes.

“It can feel like our vote doesn’t matter, or that everyone is looking at us to make a difference but wouldn’t you rather be part of the difference than the person who stood by and did nothing?” Hehn said.

The U of A said students are going to be able to vote early in the Student Union Memorial Center’s Santa Cruz room from October 28 to November first.

Meanwhile, an event held today in Tucson at a local restaurant by “Latinos for Trump" encouraged Donald Trump's plan to have no sales tax on tips.

They were there to offer voters information on propositions and remind voters of important dates to vote.

Former President Trump has offered a plan for series of tax breaks over the last several months including tipped and hourly workers, social security recipients, and now car buyers who have experienced sticker shock, as well as Americans who live and vote abroad.

Former Congressman from New York Lee Zeldin was at the event was at the event to support Trump’s plan.

“President Trump's proposal for no tax on tips has been outstanding from all across the country and there are a lot of people who connect with it, they want more of their hard earned money And at a time like this, where so many people struggling to make ends meet, this is something that allows you to make a little bit easier to afford to get by,” Zeldin said.

Trump has not stated whether his proposal would exempt tips solely from federal income tax, or whether it would also exempt tips from payroll tax which is the federal tax used to fund medicare and social security.

As it stands, the senate bill only includes an exemption for income tax.

