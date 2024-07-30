ELECTION DAY UPDATES: Primary election underway in Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tuesday, July 30 is Primary Election Day in Arizona. KGUN 9 will have live updates from candidate headquarters across Southern Arizona throughout the night.

If you haven't dropped of your ballot or voted in-person at the polls today, you have until 7 p.m.

Southern Arizona coters can cast ballots or drop off mail-in ballots at any vote center. Find a full list of locations:



Today, July 30, is Election Day! You can drop off your ballot or vote in person until 7 PM. For locations of Vote Centers, go to https://t.co/fi88I0DQL0 pic.twitter.com/rIoNbF49kQ — Pima County Recorder's Office (@PimaRecorder) July 30, 2024

KGUN 9's Blake Phillips visited Pima County Elections this morning. We'll have more this evening as ballots continue to come in:

Monday, KGUN 9's Andrew Christiansen has an early look at ballots returned through early voting, and where voters can drop off their ballots on Tuesday:

Primary Election: At least 153 thousand ballots have already been returned in Pima County

