ELECTION DAY UPDATES: Primary election underway in Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tuesday, July 30 is Primary Election Day in Arizona. KGUN 9 will have live updates from candidate headquarters across Southern Arizona throughout the night.
If you haven't dropped of your ballot or voted in-person at the polls today, you have until 7 p.m.
Southern Arizona coters can cast ballots or drop off mail-in ballots at any vote center. Find a full list of locations:
Today, July 30, is Election Day! You can drop off your ballot or vote in person until 7 PM. For locations of Vote Centers, go to https://t.co/fi88I0DQL0 pic.twitter.com/rIoNbF49kQ— Pima County Recorder's Office (@PimaRecorder) July 30, 2024
KGUN 9's Blake Phillips visited Pima County Elections this morning. We'll have more this evening as ballots continue to come in:
Monday, KGUN 9's Andrew Christiansen has an early look at ballots returned through early voting, and where voters can drop off their ballots on Tuesday:
READ MORE | Primary Election: At least 153,000 ballots have already been returned in Pima County
——
For more KGUN 9 Elections Coverage:
- Arizona local and state elections
- US political news
- Scripps News: The Race