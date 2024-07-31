Actions Facebook Tweet Email Arizona Primary Election Results Posted and last updated Prev Next Scripps News 2024 Arizona Primary Election Results are constantly updated Refresh Loading... ——For more KGUN 9 Elections Coverage: Arizona local and state electionsUS political newsScripps News: The Race Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Report a typo Sign up for the Headlines Newsletter and receive up to date information. now signed up to receive the Headlines Newsletter. Click here to manage all Newsletters