Andrew Christiansen joined the KGUN 9 team in September 2022.

He was born and raised in Southern California and attended Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication.

While at ASU he was a TV news reporter for Arizona PBS and guest reported and anchored for Cronkite Noticias, the school’s Spanish newscast on Univision Arizona. He also interned at the Arizona Republic.

Before joining KGUN 9, he reported in Corpus Christi, Texas for KRIS6 News, Action 10 News and guest reported in Spanish for Telemundo Corpus Christi.

Andrew is so excited to be back in Arizona!

In his off time you can catch him at the gym, movies, or supporting local restaurants. He would appreciate any restaurant recommendations! He loves Italian and Mexican food!

Send him news tips to andrew.christiansen@kgun9.com

