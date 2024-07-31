South Tucson Primary Elections 2024: Four council seats, seven candidates

SOUTH TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The 2024 South Tucson Primary Election gives voters the opportunity to make changes to who represents the City Council. Seven candidates are running to fill four seats on the council.

Two city leaders, Vice Mayor Herman Lopez and Mayor Paul Diaz, are running for re-election. Five new candidates are also running for a spot as both Rita Rogers and Anita Romero were not on the primary ballot.

While not on the primary ballot, some key issues in the roughly one square mile city will also be up to voters in November. A special committee, elected by the council in April, made a recommendation to add a bond measure to the November ballot.

Information on the bond will be explained through a pamphlet before the November election, according to City Manager Veronica Moreno. The details on the pamphlet are expected to explain how the tax will be used toward public safety as funding for the fire department has yet to be secured.