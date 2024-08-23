Watch Now
Behind the scenes of Trump's border visit

Blake Phillips sat down with Pat Parris to take a behind-the-scenes look of a presidential visit from a reporter's perspective.
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — With the campaign trail heating up, presidential and vice presidential candidates are making their way through our hotly-contested battleground state.

Among those candidates is, of course, former President Donald Trump. His visit came three weeks to the day after his running mate JD Vance stumped at the border wall near Naco, Ariz. Trump's visit was similar, including remarks about security and immigration along the Arizona-Sonora border, but in many ways it was a much different experience—particularly for members of the press.

Pat Parris and Blake Phillips sat down after the visit to talk about Blake's experience covering Trump and working with the security detail. Their full conversation is in the video player above.

