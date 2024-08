AZ Senator Mark Kelly and former United States Representative Gabby Giffords, his wife, are scheduled to speak separately in the six o'clock hour along with Senate candidate Ruben Gallego.

The Democratic National Convention is the formal event where Democrats from all 50 states and the U.S. territories will gather in Chicago to rally behind Vice President Kamala Harris and Governor Tim Walz.

Stay tuned to our 10 p.m. newscast and our website for more information.