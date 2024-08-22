Trump to visit southern border in Cochise County Thursday

Watch Now
Former President Trump is making a visit to the Southern Arizona border region Thursday, three weeks to the day after his running mate JD Vance made a similar trip.
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Former President Donald Trump is making a visit to Arizona's southern border in Cochise County Wednesday.

He's expected to arrive at the Sierra Vista airport around 10 a.m., then head to the border for a tour and remarks to the press.

This visit comes three weeks to the day after is running mate JD Vance made a similar visit to the Arizona-Sonora border near Naco.

KGUN 9 will be providing coverage of his visit throughout the day.

