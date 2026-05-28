Eighteen city pools open this Sunday

Eighteen Tucson pools are slated to open for the summer season this Sunday, May 31.

Admission is free at all pools and splash pads. They will remain open through Aug. 1.

Tucson Parks and Recreation has a full list of locations and hours at Tucsonaz.gov/parks

Season & Holiday Closures

Summer Pool Season: Runs from May 31 to August 1, 2026.

Runs from May 31 to August 1, 2026. Holiday Alerts: All pools will be fully closed on June 19 (Juneteenth) and July 4 (Independence Day).

Top Pools for Early Morning Adult Lap Swim

If you like to get your workout in before the heat hits, these pools offer early morning hours:

Archer Pool: Monday–Thursday from 6–8 a.m. (Also open 11 a.m.–7 p.m.)

Monday–Thursday from 6–8 a.m. (Also open 11 a.m.–7 p.m.) Catalina Pool: Monday–Thursday from 6–9 a.m. (Also open 11 a.m.–7 p.m.)

Monday–Thursday from 6–9 a.m. (Also open 11 a.m.–7 p.m.) Clements Pool: Monday–Thursday from 6–8 a.m. (Also open 11 a.m.–7 p.m.)

Monday–Thursday from 6–8 a.m. (Also open 11 a.m.–7 p.m.) Udall Pool: Tuesday–Friday from 6–8 a.m. (Also open Tuesday–Friday 11 a.m.–7 p.m., and Saturday 11 a.m.–7 p.m.)

Pools Featuring Water Slides

Looking for major splash action? These locations feature an on-site water slide:

Archer Pool (Features: Water Slide, Diving Board, Swim Team)

Clements Pool (Features: Water Slide, Splash Pad, Diving Board, Swim Teams)

El Pueblo Pool (Features: Water Slide, Diving Board)

Fort Lowell Pool (Features: Water Slide, Splash Pad, Wade Pool, Diving Board, Swim Team)

Menlo Pool (Features: Water Slide, Splash Pad, Wade Pool)

Thompson Pool (Features: Water Slide, Splash Pad, Wade Pool)

Udall Pool (Features: Water Slide, Splash Pad, Diving Board, Synchronized Swim)

Best Pools for Toddlers & Little Kids

These pools are equipped with splash pads, water toys, or shallow wade pools perfect for young children:

Edith Ball ARC Rec: Features a fun splash pad/water toy area.

Features a fun splash pad/water toy area. Fort Lowell: Includes both a splash pad and a dedicated wade pool.

Includes both a splash pad and a dedicated wade pool. Freedom: Features a splash pad, diving board, and wade pool.

Features a splash pad, diving board, and wade pool. Jesse Owens & Jacobs: Both feature splash pads and diving boards.

Both feature splash pads and diving boards. Menlo & Thompson: Equipped with splash pads, water slides, and wade pools.

Pools with Weekend Recreational Swimming

Planning a weekend family swim? These pools offer Saturday and/or Sunday hours:

Sunday Only Swim (1–7 p.m.): Archer, Catalina, Clements, El Pueblo, and Palo Verde.

Archer, Catalina, Clements, El Pueblo, and Palo Verde. Saturday Only Swim (1–7 p.m.): Edith Ball ARC Rec, Himmel, Menlo, and Udall.

Edith Ball ARC Rec, Himmel, Menlo, and Udall. Full Weekend Swim (Both Saturday & Sunday): Fort Lowell: Sat & Sun 1–7 p.m. Freedom: Thurs–Sun 1–7 p.m. Jacobs: Sat & Sun 11 a.m.–7 p.m. Jesse Owens: Sat & Sun 1–7 p.m. Kennedy: Sat & Sun 1–7 p.m. Oury: Sat & Sun 1–7 p.m. Purple Heart: Sat 1–7 p.m. (No Sunday hours) Thompson: Sat & Sun 11 a.m.–7 p.m.



Special Schedule Alerts & Changes

Edith Ball ARC Therapy Pool: Lap swim is by reservation only (various morning and afternoon blocks). Evening reservations (5:45–7 p.m.) are strictly limited to June and July.

Lap swim is (various morning and afternoon blocks). Evening reservations (5:45–7 p.m.) are strictly limited to June and July. Purple Heart Pool Schedule Shift: Starting July 24, both Adult Lap and Recreational Swim hours will cut back to 4–7 p.m. Tuesday–Friday (Saturdays remain 1–7 p.m.).

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