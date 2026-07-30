Pima Regional Critical Incident Team releases new details on downtown mass shooting

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima Regional Critical Incident Team has released additional details about the July 19 mass shooting in downtown Tucson, including the identity of the officer who opened fire and the full list of charges facing the suspect.

According to PRCIT, Tucson Police Department officers on patrol in the Downtown District heard gunfire in the 100 block of East Congress Street around 2 a.m. and ran toward the sound of the shots. Officers located multiple gunshot victims and, at the same time, a uniformed officer spotted the suspected shooter running near Congress Street with a weapon.

Numerous bystanders were in the area and in the suspect's path at the time, PRCIT says. The officer ordered the suspect to drop the weapon. When the suspect did not comply, the officer fired his department-issued firearm, striking him. Officers took the suspect into custody and began first aid.

Nine victims were treated at the scene by TPD officers and Tucson Fire Department crews. All nine victims and the suspect were taken to a hospital for treatment.

Investigators say the shooting stemmed from a verbal confrontation on the sidewalk in the 100 block of East Congress Street, during which the suspect fired a handgun multiple times, striking nine people. All nine are expected to survive.

The suspect has been identified as 21-year-old David Leroy French. French remains hospitalized in stable condition as of Wednesday and has not yet been booked in person. He was booked into the Pima County Adult Detention Complex in absentia on the following charges:



Nine counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

Nine counts of aggravated assault causing serious injury

One count of discharging a firearm at a structure

French will be transported to the detention complex once he is released from the hospital, and PRCIT says additional charges are pending as the investigation continues.

The officer who fired his weapon has been identified as Officer Tanner Wolverton, a seven-year veteran of the Tucson Police Department.

PRCIT was activated to lead the criminal investigation into the shooting.

The team includes investigators from the Pima County Sheriff's Department, Tucson Police Department, Oro Valley Police Department, Marana Police Department, Pascua Yaqui Police Department, Sahuarita Police Department, University of Arizona Police Department, Pima Community College Police Department, South Tucson Police Department and the Tucson Airport Authority Police Department.

PRCIT is designed to have an independent agency lead criminal investigations of critical incidents involving member agencies.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department has primary responsibility for the criminal investigation. TPD will conduct a separate, parallel administrative investigation into the actions of its personnel. As is standard in PRCIT investigations, findings will be presented to the Pima County Attorney's Office once complete.

The investigation remains active. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Pima County Sheriff's Department at 520-351-4900, or 88-CRIME to remain anonymous.

