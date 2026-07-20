TPD Chief: Tucson shooting victims recovering as suspect faces charges; police presence remains increased

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Police Chief Monica Prieto says many of the victims injured in the downtown Tucson shooting early Sunday morning, July 19, have already been released from the hospital as the city continues to recover from the violence.

In an update released Monday, Prieto praised the response of Tucson police officers, Tucson Fire Department personnel, community members, local businesses and staff at Banner University Medical Center following the July 19 shooting in the city's entertainment district.

Related: UPDATE: Suspect in Downtown shooting that sent 9 victims to hospital identified

"As your Chief of Police, I am truly inspired by the actions of our TPD officers, the Tucson Fire Department, the community members and businesses who assisted, and the staff at Banner University Medical Center," Prieto said. "The Tucson community can have confidence in knowing that their police department is ready and prepared."

According to the chief, all of the victims are continuing to recover, with many already discharged from the hospital.

Prieto credited the department's training for active-threat incidents with helping officers respond quickly when gunfire erupted downtown.

Related: Witness describes chaos before gunfire erupts in downtown Tucson

"The Tucson Police Department frequently trains for situations involving an active threat with multiple shooting victims," Prieto said. "Our commitment to training resulted in an immediate response where a TPD officer courageously engaged the suspect and stopped the violence."

She said officers also immediately provided trauma first aid to both the victims and the suspect.

The chief said the department's staffing levels downtown at the time of the shooting also contributed to the rapid response. According to Prieto, the Downtown District was staffed with 20 uniformed officers, five uniformed sergeants and two community service officers when the shooting occurred.

Related: What Tucson does to reduce gun violence

Prieto also credited the city's data-driven policing strategies and the Mayor and Council's Safe City Initiative for helping ensure officers were already deployed in the area.

She said Tucson police will continue maintaining a substantial and highly visible presence downtown.

"There has been, and will continue to be, a substantial and highly visible TPD presence in Downtown Tucson for the safety of our community," Prieto said.

The suspect, 21-year-old David Leroy French, remains hospitalized but has been arrested and charged, according to Prieto. He will be booked into the Pima County Adult Detention Complex after he is released from the hospital.

The investigation remains active.

As is standard procedure for officer-involved shootings, the Pima County Sheriff's Department is leading the investigation through the Pima Regional Critical Incident Team to ensure transparency and impartiality.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting and has not yet spoken with investigators is asked to contact the Pima County Sheriff's Department at 520-351-4900.

The update comes after the early morning shooting on July 19 in downtown Tucson, where a Tucson police officer shot the suspect after responding to reports of gunfire. Multiple people were injured in the incident before the suspect was stopped. The officer was not injured.