After Sunday's shooting, what's next for downtown Tucson?

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A shooting in downtown Tucson is one of nine mass shootings across the country that happened Sunday, according to the Gun Violence Archive.

The other shootings were reported in Denmark, Tennessee; Oklahoma City; Minneapolis, where there were two shootings; Denver; Baltimore; Kansas City, Missouri; and Asheville, North Carolina.

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In Tucson, 10 people were shot outside Empire Pizza. Nine were victims, while the 10th person was the suspect. Tucson police officers were already patrolling the area when they heard gunfire and ran toward the scene.

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The Downtown Tucson Partnership says its focus is supporting merchants and continuing efforts to improve safety downtown. President and CEO Crystal Moore said preparation is key.

“Downtown is no less safe or more safe than anywhere in our community. We have a strategic plan in place with the Tucson Police Department that again proved to be effective. We're not going to deter crime anywhere, right? It can happen anywhere," Moore explains, "but our response can be different than other parts of the community."

Moore said the partnership regularly meets with downtown businesses and recently heard requests for additional safety training.

“We have monthly merchant meetings with our entire merchant community," Moore explains, "We take what they ask for and how they're telling us how we can support their business. A few months ago, we were told by many merchants, hey, we would like additional training on active shooter, de-escalation, first aid, Title 4, refresher courses. That training is actually scheduled for this Wednesday."

She also credited Tucson police with responding quickly.

KGUN 9 Aftermath of downtown shooting from July 19

"We can certainly prepare and detour, but we're not going to have an answer to every situation, right? But we can be prepared. And I think the response from our Tucson Police Department officers shows that we were prepared."

The partnership said in a statement Monday that it is working with Tucson police, city leaders and downtown businesses to identify both immediate and long-term ways to improve safety. Those efforts include expanding the Together Tucson initiative and evaluating safety measures downtown.

The Together Tucson program currently has three participating venues that scan IDs at the door. If someone is banned from one location for fighting or other disruptive behavior, they are also banned from the other participating venues. Moore said 17 additional scanners have been ordered through Rio Nuevo, allowing more businesses to join the program. She hopes they will be in place by mid-August.

Moore said she also hopes people remember the community that exists downtown. “Our community is so good at supporting local. You have a high density of local operators downtown, and they are working every day to build a thriving downtown that our entire region can be proud of," Moore says.

She also pointed to an event held just hours before the shooting.

"Ignacio Garcia had an auction on Saturday night, hours before this event. It raised $55,000 for the Tucson Children's Museum, the School of the Blind, and more. And it's been overlooked. But that story is the story of downtown: how artists came together with building owners and our nonprofit community came together. This successful event is now unfortunately overshadowed by this situation. Not diminishing the situation at all, but also suggesting that this event was extraordinarily successful for our entire community," Moore explains.