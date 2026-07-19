Officer shoots armed suspect after gunfire erupts on Congress Street; 10 people were struck in downtown Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A Tucson police officer shot a man early Sunday morning in the 100 block of East Congress Street after patrol officers assigned to the downtown district heard multiple gunshots in the area and immediately responded on foot, according to Tucson Police. Several people were also struck by gunfire. TPD tells KGUN 9 the confrontation started between two groups known to each other and that bystanders were hit. 10 adults were struck in total: 9 bystanders and the suspect.

The incident happened this morning around 2 a.m.

According to Tucson Police, officers assigned to the downtown district heard multiple gunshots and immediately ran toward the scene on foot. As they arrived, officers encountered a man running from the area.

Police said officers gave the suspect multiple commands before a uniformed officer fired their department-issued weapon, striking the suspect.

Officers took the man into custody and immediately began providing first aid until Tucson Fire Department crews arrived. The suspect was taken to a local hospital in life-threatening condition, police said.

Authorities said the initial exchange of gunfire before the officer-involved shooting left multiple people wounded, with victims suffering gunshot injuries primarily to their extremities. Officers rendered aid to several of the victims before Tucson Fire personnel transported them to area hospitals for treatment.

No Tucson police officers were injured during the incident.

The Pima Regional Critical Incident Team (PRCIT) has been activated to investigate the officer-involved shooting. The Pima County Sheriff's Department is leading the criminal investigation, while the Tucson Police Department will conduct a separate internal investigation to determine whether any department policies were violated.

As is standard procedure, the results of both investigations will be forwarded to the Pima County Attorney's Office for review.

Tucson Mayor Regina Romero said in a statement, "Last night, Tucson experienced another serious and senseless act of gun violence. A shooter recklessly began shooting in a crowded area striking nine people before being stopped by a Tucson Police Officer. Thanks to the quick actions and excellent care provided by our fire fighters and police officers, all victims were stabilized and taken to the hospital where we are hopeful they will all recover. As we all know too well, the impact resulting from this act of gun violence reaches beyond the scene and the victims. It affects all of us: family and friends, first responders, the witnesses, our entire community. We know these moments leave a lasting impression on us and our sense of safety."

Investigators are asking anyone who witnessed the shooting or has cellphone or surveillance video to contact 88-CRIME and reference Pima County Sheriff's Department case number 260719048. Tipsters may remain anonymous.

Police have not yet released the identity of the suspect or what led to the initial gunfire. The investigation remains ongoing.