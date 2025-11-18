Countdown to Thanksgiving: Salvation Army short on key holiday meal items

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Staff at the Salvation Army Hospitality House are preparing for one of their biggest days of the year as Thanksgiving approaches.

For years, the organization has opened its doors on Thanksgiving to welcome people who may not have anywhere else to go to enjoy a hot meal. This year, they're making a final push to ensure they have enough food to feed more than 500 people on Thanksgiving Day.

The Salvation Army Hospitality House has been hosting this holiday lunch for years, offering not just a plate of food, but a place to feel welcome.

"When you see the people line up, who're just waiting for [to] get in, it's like a family," Major Andres Espinoza said.

Espinoza, the Salvation Army city coordinator, said a recent community drive helped support the main course.

"We filled all the trucks with turkeys," Espinoza said.

But to provide a complete meal, the Salvation Army is still in need of several important items.

"We need cranberry sauce. We need the stuffing. We need juices, coffee, veggies, pies, of course," Espinoza said.

While the organization is still seeking food donations, they are not short on volunteers. Espinoza said people have been eager to help serve meals.

"Year by year, we have the volunteers. They love to do it. Since June, they started calling, hey, sign me up, sign me up, sign me up okay! That's beautiful," Espinoza said.

If you'd like to donate any of the items they're still short on, from stuffing and cranberry sauce to pumpkin pies, you can drop them off at the Salvation Army Hospitality House Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., at 1002 N. Main Ave.

