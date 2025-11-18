Resources for the unhoused: Shelters, food, health and support services

KGUN 9 has compiled a list of local organizations that offer assistance to the unhoused. For those looking to donate to or assist these orgs, please reach out to them directly to help.

Tucson’s service providers, local government and nonprofit partners continue to expand coordinated shelter, outreach and basic‑needs programs to help people who are unhoused. Newer efforts emphasize “meet people where they are” outreach, one‑stop service hubs and partnerships between health, housing and workforce programs so shelter stays can lead more quickly to stable housing.

City and county offices remain primary access points for housing assessments and referrals, while nonprofits run drop‑in centers, emergency shelter, warming/cooling sites, food distribution and mobile outreach.

Please also see our Food Resources page for additional assistance.

Key Tucson Resources

Arizona 211 - Dial 2-1-1 to get connected to local resources in your community throughout the state. Help is available from 9:00am – 7:00pm, seven days a week: in English and Spanish. They offer resources and services for housing and shelter, food and clothing, domestic violence, veterans services, employment, mental health and substance abuse.

Primavera Foundation — Homelessness Intervention & Prevention (drop‑in center, mobile outreach, shelter referrals).

HSL Center of Opportunity — Collaborative shelter campus and on‑site services (medical, case management, partner nonprofits).

Gospel Rescue Mission — Shelter, recovery programs and day‑services/Center of Opportunity partnership.

Center of Opportunity - Org serves as a “one‑stop” refuge to help people move from homelessness to self‑sufficiency. Operated with the Gospel Rescue Mission and local partners, it provides emergency shelter, meals, medical and dental care, and workforce training. The center coordinates partners and services to connect guests with housing, employment, and long‑term support.

Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona — Food distribution, community kitchens and emergency food programs.

City of Tucson — Resources for People Experiencing Homelessness (housing assessments, emergency shelter info, Housing First).

Pima County Office of Housing Opportunities & Homeless Solutions — County coordination, programs and community resources.

Pio Decimo Center - For families, their programs help to reduce poverty, prevent homelessness, and encourage home ownership. Provides childcare and early childhood education. At their Youth Center, teens find recreational activities, skill-building classes, and mentors. For seniors, they provide safe and affordable housing in active, caring communities.

Salvation Army - Hospitality House Shelter, Adult Rehabilitation, and Tucson Social Services, which include transitional housing, case management, emergency utility and rent assistance.

TucsonHomeless.org — Local directory and “Find Me Help” page (maps, hours, service descriptions).

Tucson Pima Collaboration to End Homelessness - Tucson Pima Collaboration to End Homelessness (TPCH) is a coalition of community and faith-based organizations, homeless service providers, government entities, behavioral health agencies, and individuals committed to the mission of ending homelessness and addressing the issues related to homelessness in our community.

Old Pueblo Community Services / Tucson Homeless Work Program — Work‑based pathways, navigation and partner services.

Our Family Services - Org aims to eliminate homelessness and strengthen our community by providing stability in times of crisis, linking people to support and resources, supporting social connectedness, engaging our neighbors to tackle tough community issues, acknowledging and combating systemic inequities through policies and advocacy and more.

Pima County Public Library — Coordinating agencies and an online directory of shelters & transitional housing.