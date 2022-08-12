Watch Now
Critical injury after car goes through wall on I-19 offramp

Someone was critically injured in a Friday crash in which a car went through a wall at an I-19 onramp in the Sahaurita area.
Green Valley Fire
Posted at 12:54 PM, Aug 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-12 15:55:13-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Someone was critically injured in a Friday crash.

Firefighters say a car went through a wall at an I-19 onramp in the Sahaurita area.

According to Green Valley Fire, the driver lost control when using the ramp off northbound I-19 near Esperanza Boulevard.

The victim was treated for life-threatening injuries at the hospital.
