Critical injury after car goes through wall on I-19 offramp

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Someone was critically injured in a Friday crash.
Firefighters say a car went through a wall at an I-19 onramp in the Sahaurita area.
According to Green Valley Fire, the driver lost control when using the ramp off northbound I-19 near Esperanza Boulevard.
GVFD working mva accident Esperanza / I-19 The Vehicle using the ramp off of I-19 northbound lost control. Units extricated the victim to attempt medical treatment. Person was transported to NW Hospital Sahuarita with life threatening injuries. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/QPoEILFyFQ— Official GV Fire PIO (@GVFDPIO) August 12, 2022
The victim was treated for life-threatening injuries at the hospital.
