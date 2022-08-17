Man who crashed into concrete wall off I-19 passes away

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Sheriff's Department responded to a deadly crash in Green Valley.
The incident occurred on Friday around 12 p.m. on Interstate 19 and Esperanza Boulevard.
Deputies found a single car that had crashed into a concrete wall at the top of an embankment.
The Green Valley Fire Department responded and took the driver to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Authorities say he died as a result of his injuries while in the hospital. James Schmit, 73, was identified as the driver.
According to deputies, neither speed or impairment are factors in the crash.
Investigation is ongoing.
