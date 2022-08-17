Watch Now
Man who crashed into concrete wall off I-19 passes away

Someone was critically injured in a Friday crash in which a car went through a wall at an I-19 onramp in the Sahaurita area.
Posted at 3:57 PM, Aug 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-17 19:22:31-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Sheriff's Department responded to a deadly crash in Green Valley.

The incident occurred on Friday around 12 p.m. on Interstate 19 and Esperanza Boulevard.

Deputies found a single car that had crashed into a concrete wall at the top of an embankment.

The Green Valley Fire Department responded and took the driver to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Authorities say he died as a result of his injuries while in the hospital. James Schmit, 73, was identified as the driver.

According to deputies, neither speed or impairment are factors in the crash.

Investigation is ongoing.

